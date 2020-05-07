Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Oene Mark Van Sells 625 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.83, for a total transaction of $198,018.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,409,470.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Oene Mark Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total transaction of $187,650.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $315.04 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Illumina by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.88.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

