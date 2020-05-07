Insider Buying: Aeris Environmental Ltd (ASX:AEI) Insider Acquires 75,000 Shares of Stock

Aeris Environmental Ltd (ASX:AEI) insider Michael Ford acquired 75,000 shares of Aeris Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.62 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,650.00 ($33,085.11).

AEI stock traded down A$0.03 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching A$0.62 ($0.44). 1,071,447 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.28, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market cap of $131.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.31. Aeris Environmental Ltd has a one year low of A$0.12 ($0.08) and a one year high of A$0.75 ($0.53).

Aeris Environmental Company Profile

Aeris Environmental Ltd researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary technologies in Australia and internationally. The company offers HVAC/R hygiene and remediation technology; and energy efficiency services, as well as distributes the AerisGuard range of products. Its product includes AerisGuard, an anti-microbial multi-enzyme technology that cleans and removes contamination from coils, surfaces, and ductwork; protects from recontamination; controls and prevents mould, fungi, and bacteria; and cleans and removes biofilm and contaminants from water sources.

