Insider Buying: Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Chairman Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Chairman William S. Boyd purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $1,607,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 2.27.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $680.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

BYD has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Union Gaming Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7,865.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

