Insider Buying: Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) CEO Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) CEO Denis K. Sheahan acquired 1,000 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.46 per share, with a total value of $50,460.00.

Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $85.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $69.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after acquiring an additional 17,751 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 152,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 116,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 115,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CATC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut Cambridge Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

