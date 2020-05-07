Insider Buying: Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) CEO Acquires 13,000 Shares of Stock

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) CEO Douglas D. Dirks purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $383,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,007,466.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $891.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.14. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.15.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $188.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Employers had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Employers’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Employers by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 28,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

EIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Employers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

