Insider Buying: FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Chairman Acquires 44,750 Shares of Stock

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Chairman James W. Ayers purchased 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.32 per share, with a total value of $998,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 13,563,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,748,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:FBK opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.81. FB Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $665.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.43.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.33). FB Financial had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial Corp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 87.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in FB Financial by 367.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 29,947 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBK. Stephens increased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

