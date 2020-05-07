Insider Buying: Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Major Shareholder Purchases 20,976 Shares of Stock

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,976 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $205,774.56. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,476 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $204,236.76.

On Friday, April 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 68,960 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $601,331.20.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 28,357 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $240,750.93.

On Monday, March 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,499 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $125,416.35.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,352 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $43,565.28.

On Friday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 103,068 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $732,813.48.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,593 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $223,940.76.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 139,219 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $1,669,235.81.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,174,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 57,086 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 56.8% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 112,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 40,585 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 46.2% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 77,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,422 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

