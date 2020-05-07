Insider Buying: Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Buys 1,758 Shares of Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. bought 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,854.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OVLY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.75. 144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,932. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.