Insider Buying: Sovereign Metals Limited (ASX:SVM) Insider Purchases 860,000 Shares of Stock

Sovereign Metals Limited (ASX:SVM) insider Ian Middlemas bought 860,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$106,640.00 ($75,631.21).

Ian Middlemas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, Ian Middlemas bought 240,000 shares of Sovereign Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$20,640.00 ($14,638.30).

Shares of ASX SVM opened at A$0.13 ($0.09) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13. Sovereign Metals Limited has a 12-month low of A$0.08 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of A$0.15 ($0.11).

About Sovereign Metals

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Australia and Malawi. The company holds 100% interests in the Central Malawi graphite project, which consists of the Malingunde saprolite-hosted graphite project and the Duwi Flake graphite project located in Malawi.

