Insider Selling: 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Insider Sells 33,750 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $2,611,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,834,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

10x Genomics stock opened at $78.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.11. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $45.11 and a fifty-two week high of $108.36.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 151,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 99,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.