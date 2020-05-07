Insider Selling: Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Chairman Sells 2,119 Shares of Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $378,516.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,721,963.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Rowland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $999,925.00.

On Monday, April 20th, David Rowland sold 34 shares of Accenture stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $5,961.56.

On Wednesday, February 5th, David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of Accenture stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $180.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.49. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

