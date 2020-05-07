Insider Selling: Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Insider Sells 10,000,000 Shares of Stock

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $41,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14. Antero Midstream Corp has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $13.72. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 16.99% and a negative net margin of 77.14%. The company had revenue of $243.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 350.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.00%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

