Insider Selling: Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO Sells 4,635 Shares of Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $655,528.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,366,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,761,191.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $144.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.29. Beigene Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $210.35.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). Beigene had a negative net margin of 221.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.41%. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -19.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BGNE. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.30 price target on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beigene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beigene by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 4th quarter worth $4,144,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

