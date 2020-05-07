Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $357,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $440,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,951,600.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $790,600.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $895,200.00.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.77 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $99.60.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

