Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $92,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $87,980.00.

CIEN stock opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $49.91.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIEN. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,177,931,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,030,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,193,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,578,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

