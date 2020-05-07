Insider Selling: Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $6,855,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,810,851.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CRWD opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion and a PE ratio of -57.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.76. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. Crowdstrike’s quarterly revenue was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter worth about $130,276,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 1,390.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,963 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 2,058.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,458,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,054 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 2,550.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 927,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,265,000 after purchasing an additional 892,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

