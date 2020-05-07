Insider Selling: Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $1,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Denis Oleary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,500.00.

Shares of Crowdstrike stock opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.49. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.84.

