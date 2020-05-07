Insider Selling: Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Sells 3,398 Shares of Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $212,952.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,567.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Goyal Kruti Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etsy alerts:

On Tuesday, April 7th, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $169,950.00.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $78.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 97.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.15. Etsy Inc has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $78.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.34 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Etsy by 1,016.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 172,555 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 39.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 11.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 547,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,033,000 after purchasing an additional 55,364 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 38.5% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.