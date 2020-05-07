Insider Selling: Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Sells 2,835 Shares of Stock

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $299,461.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,168,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,578,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fortinet alerts:

On Tuesday, February 25th, Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40.

Fortinet stock opened at $111.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.50. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $121.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.17.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.