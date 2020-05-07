Insider Selling: Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CMO Sells 32,686 Shares of Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $3,258,794.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $99.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.06. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $118.86.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Generac by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Generac by 270.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after acquiring an additional 180,122 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Generac by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,058,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.88.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.