Insider Selling: Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells 2,690 Shares of Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $194,137.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,102.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $80.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.25 and a beta of 0.58. Guardant Health Inc has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $112.21. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 35.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,999,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 99.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 68,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

