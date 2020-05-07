Insider Selling: Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Sells 809 Shares of Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Deepak Nayar sold 809 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $117,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,645. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LFUS opened at $139.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.24.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.45 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 10.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LFUS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,593,000 after buying an additional 40,453 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 569,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,018,000 after buying an additional 32,061 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 528,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,115,000 after buying an additional 20,580 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 406,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,727,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,854,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.