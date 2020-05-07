Insider Selling: MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Insider Sells 1,920 Shares of Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $877,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MarketAxess stock opened at $471.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $385.93 and its 200 day moving average is $369.03. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.12 and a twelve month high of $491.92.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.03 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on MarketAxess from $382.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.86.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

