Insider Selling: MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $482,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $95.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.05. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.87 and a 52-week high of $122.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.47.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $535.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 321.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.56.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

