Insider Selling: Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $128.31 on Thursday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $129.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.50. The company has a market capitalization of $147.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Paypal alerts:

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.48.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,779,920,000 after purchasing an additional 327,750 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 231,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Paypal by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.