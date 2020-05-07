Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Sells 4,609 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 4,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $135,274.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Grogin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Jeffrey Grogin sold 4,617 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $135,001.08.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Jeffrey Grogin sold 36,900 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,314.00.

Shares of PFSI opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $39.57.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $490.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 21.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. JMP Securities raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

