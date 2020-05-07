Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Sells 4,617 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $135,001.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Grogin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Jeffrey Grogin sold 4,609 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $135,274.15.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Jeffrey Grogin sold 36,900 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,314.00.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.14. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $39.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $490.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 21.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after buying an additional 47,473 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $1,259,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

