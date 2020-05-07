Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE RMD opened at $159.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.51. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $177.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.70 million. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. ResMed’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in ResMed by 2,783.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

