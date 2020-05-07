Insider Selling: Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) insider Detlef Albrecht sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $20,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Detlef Albrecht also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Detlef Albrecht sold 800 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $16,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Detlef Albrecht sold 200 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $4,050.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Detlef Albrecht sold 1,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $27,420.00.

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.40 and a quick ratio of 14.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $347.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STSA. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $805,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on STSA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

