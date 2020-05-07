Insider Selling: ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells 2,447 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) insider Fay Sien Goon sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $859,777.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE NOW opened at $365.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 106.84, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.34. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $379.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.58.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $307.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,821,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $534,605,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,949,000 after buying an additional 1,598,859 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $316,702,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $720,446,000 after buying an additional 951,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

