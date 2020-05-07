Insider Selling: Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) COO Sells 37,500 Shares of Stock

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) COO David Weinberg sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $982,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,519,318.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Skechers USA stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.10. Skechers USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Skechers USA’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skechers USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,453,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,955,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 475,716 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,619,000 after purchasing an additional 461,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,287,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,709,000 after purchasing an additional 356,211 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.96.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

