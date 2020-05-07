Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) SVP Sells 33,623 Shares of Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) SVP Robert Frati sold 33,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $871,844.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 386,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,030,294.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. Slack has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.71.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Slack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Slack by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 191,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 46,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of Slack by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 730,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after buying an additional 280,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Slack from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Slack from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Slack from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird restated an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Slack from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

