Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells 3,560 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $223,140.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,696,972.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sivan Whiteley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Square alerts:

On Tuesday, April 7th, Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $68.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.35. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 87.31 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Square from $91.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Square from $78.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Square from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Square by 27.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 157,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 33,709 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Square by 5.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 29,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.