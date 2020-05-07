Insider Selling: Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Director Sells 4,252 Shares of Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $72.96 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Stephens cut their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,642 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,633,457,000 after acquiring an additional 161,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,442,471,000 after acquiring an additional 144,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,239,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

