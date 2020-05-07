Insider Selling: Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Director Sells 220,711 Shares of Stock

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Director Michael Auerbach sold 220,711 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $1,628,847.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 588,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,341,698.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $771.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.29. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $51.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $46.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.52 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 191.75% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 202.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tilray by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tilray by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Tilray by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 66,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Cowen lowered Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Tilray from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $28.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.61.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

