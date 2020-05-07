Insider Selling: TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $112,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TNET opened at $48.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. TriNet Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average is $52.03.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in TriNet Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TriNet Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in TriNet Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in TriNet Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

