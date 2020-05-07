Insider Selling: Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $156,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,572,846.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $69,090.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCX opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Tucows Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $87.21. The company has a market cap of $552.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Tucows had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tucows Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tucows from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Tucows from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tucows by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tucows by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Tucows by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tucows by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 60.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

