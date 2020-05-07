Insider Selling: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) VP Sells 1,805 Shares of Stock

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total value of $341,830.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $197.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.04 and a 12 month high of $201.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,337,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $411,013,000 after buying an additional 577,028 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,800,000 after buying an additional 390,691 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 755.4% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 418,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,965,000 after buying an additional 369,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,461,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,288,234,000 after purchasing an additional 302,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

