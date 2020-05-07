Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

INSM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insmed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Get Insmed alerts:

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03. Insmed has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.75.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 87.35% and a negative net margin of 162.82%. The company had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 635,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 97,566 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Insmed by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 124,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.