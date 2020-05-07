Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.2% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 40,578 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Intel by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,851,474 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $110,811,000 after acquiring an additional 309,048 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $59.18 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $248.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Nomura Securities increased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

