Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 2.2% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 40,578 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Intel by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Intel by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,851,474 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $110,811,000 after purchasing an additional 309,048 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

INTC opened at $59.18 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $248.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

