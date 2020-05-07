Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 22,543 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.0% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $248.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

