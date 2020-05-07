Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) have trended positive on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Intel earned a news impact score of 2.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the chip maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Intel’s ranking:

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $59.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

