Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTLA. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $710.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.63. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.64% and a negative net margin of 230.92%. The business had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,741,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,237,000 after acquiring an additional 270,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,379,000 after buying an additional 147,068 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,332,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,554,000 after buying an additional 78,058 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,034.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 833,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after acquiring an additional 760,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 451,102 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

