Investors Buy High Volume of American Water Works Put Options (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,510 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,375% compared to the average daily volume of 61 put options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.56.

In related news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,920.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in American Water Works by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 310,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,376,000 after buying an additional 27,017 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in American Water Works by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 932,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,599,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.41. 40,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,700. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $141.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 55.40%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

