Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 827 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,116% compared to the typical daily volume of 68 call options.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $767,801.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,808.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $393,527.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,825.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,467 shares of company stock worth $8,654,372 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in TransUnion by 345.9% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 453.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.28. 1,035,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,644. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.73 and its 200-day moving average is $83.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.25 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 24.01%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

