Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,892 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,565% compared to the typical volume of 71 put options.

Shares of STAY stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.77. 118,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,195. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $18.43.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $266.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Extended Stay America’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on STAY. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,840,000 after purchasing an additional 92,888 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,150,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,753,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 42,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

