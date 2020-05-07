Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 810 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,127% compared to the typical volume of 66 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Republic International Corp grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 856,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,827,000 after purchasing an additional 191,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 515,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,162,000 after purchasing an additional 43,345 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 130,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 22,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

PFG traded up $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $35.55. 143,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,493. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.65. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

