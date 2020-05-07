Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,244 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,223% compared to the typical volume of 94 put options.

SEE has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 7,500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.89 per share, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Also, Director Patrick Duff purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,070 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 357.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEE stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.48. 75,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,966. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.67. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $45.86.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 179.75%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.