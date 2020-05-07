Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 27,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,148% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,179 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAR shares. Consumer Edge lowered Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $971.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.23.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.51. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post -5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director F Robert Salerno acquired 16,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $275,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,761.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $1,063,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 460.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 84,648 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 70,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 41,333 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

